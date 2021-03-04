MONTREAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the sixth consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The airline was selected again this year for its ongoing commitment to inclusiveness through various initiatives and programs that promote equal opportunities for all people and a work environment where all employees feel respected and recognized.

"Despite the significant challenges due to COVID-19, diversity and inclusion remain top priorities at Air Canada. Workplace diversity is one of the most important keys to an organization's success. Diversity brings different talents together and using different sets of skills when working towards a common goal leads to more creative, innovative, and productive teams. We help employees achieve their full potential and highlight all employees' unique contributions within a diversified and inclusive work environment," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

Some of the successful diversity and inclusion initiatives Mediacorp Canada cited in its selection process include:

Support for 315 registered charities in 2020 through the Air Canada Foundation with more than $2 million net fundraised for Canadian communities and where Air Canada employees live.

net fundraised for Canadian communities and where Air Canada employees live. In 2020, Air Canada signed the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge focused on promoting the elimination of anti-Black systemic racism and on creating opportunities for black people within the company.

Investment in a variety of training initiatives that reflect inclusive operations, from French- and English-language training for airport employees, to sophisticated flight training and simulators for airplane personnel, the airline also offered a number of paid internships and co-op placements to attract the next generation of talent.

Air Canada has additionally exceeded both its previously established targets to have women represent at least 30 per cent of senior management by 2020 as well as its objective to have at least 30 per cent of its board of directors be women.

The Canada's Best Diversity Employers competition recognizes the nation's leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Aboriginal Peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) peoples. Employers are selected by the editors at Mediacorp based on submissions to the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

Air Canada has received other recent recognitions for employee relations and engagement including being named:

Forbes' World's Best Employers 2020

Montreal Top Employers 2020 (Mediacorp)

Employment Equity Achievement Award for Diversity & Inclusion from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

