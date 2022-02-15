"We are proud to be headquartered in Montreal, where we play a vital role in the economic success of this vibrant city, and we are honoured to be recognized for a ninth consecutive year as one of Montreal's Top Employers. As a global airline, the culture we had developed enabled Air Canada to continue to succeed through the most challenging times, and this workplace culture together with our employees' professionalism and unwavering dedication are integral components to Air Canada successfully rebuilding following the pandemic," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs. "We continue to foster a positive work environment supporting employee fulfillment, growth and development to ensure that Air Canada remains positioned for success with an engaged workforce."

This year Air Canada was selected for:

Its exceptional performance and achievement through peer-nominated Excellence Awards, the Shine recognition platform for everyday appreciation, and service awards for longstanding employees.





Helping employees prioritize their health and wellness through its "Unlock to a Better You" platform, which includes an extensive health and wellness risk assessment and various resources to support positive mental health.





Its commitment to advancing opportunities for women through the Catalyst Accord, whose objective is to increase representation of women on boards and in executive roles to 30 per cent by 2022, which Air Canada achieved in 2020. Additionally, Air Canada awards the annual Captain Judy Cameron Scholarships to encourage young women to pursue aviation careers as commercial pilots or aircraft maintenance engineers.

The health and safety of employees is and remains Air Canada's top priority. Since the onset of the pandemic, Air Canada has taken a leadership position in implementing a range of health and safety initiatives to protect employees, including a rapid screening program in the workplace to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, trial applications of contact tracing using new technology, telework where practical, issuing and regularly updating guidance to safe workplaces, among other programs. The airline also recalled furloughed employees to provide customer service expertise and logistical support as non-clinical staff at provincial vaccination clinics across Canada.

In addition to the "Montreal's Top Employers" 2022 award, Air Canada has also been named on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2022. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile its annual list by surveying more than 10,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Working at Air Canada

Air Canada employs approximately 8,000 people in Montreal, in positions ranging from corporate executive-level to specialized operations. Air Canada continues to attract the best talent in every part of its organization by offering sought-after job opportunities and supporting career development.

Top Montreal Employer Award

Mediacorp Canada evaluates a range of workplace-related criteria including: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement. Employers are assessed with other organizations in their field to determine the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

