Air Canada President and Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu Named Strategist of the Year and One of Canada's Top CEOs of the Year by Globe and Mail's Report on Business

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu has been recognized as Strategist of the Year, as well as being named one of Canada's top leaders of 2019 representing the best of corporate leadership, innovation, vision and responsibility by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business. The Strategist of the Year is awarded by the Globe and Mail's Report of Business team to a CEO whose bold decisions have materially changed and improved the strategic position of his or her business.

"Calin's undisputable record in successfully transforming Air Canada into a sustainable, global aviation industry leader has been a result of his strategic leadership and courage to make innovative decisions that keeps the best interest of all stakeholders including investors, employees and customers at the forefront for long term, sustainable success. On behalf of the Air Canada Board, I congratulate Calin on these significant recognitions," said Vagn Sørensen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Air Canada.

Mr. Rovinescu has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada since April 1, 2009. Among the many recognitions for his business accomplishments, he was awarded the Executive Leadership Award at the 2018 Airline Strategy Awards, named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year (2016) and Canada's Best CEO (2013). He is a member of the Board of Directors of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, and of the Business Council of Canada, and is the 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa.

More information about The Globe and Mail's Report on Business CEO of the Year is at: https://pr.theglobeandmail.com/october-16-2019

