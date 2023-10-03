Collaboration with leading provider of premium audio storytelling is the airline's latest investment in its award-winning customer experience

New Audible content boosts Air Canada's unparalleled IFE with selections spanning Sports, True Crime, Family, Comedy and more

Airline has doubled its IFE content since last year with 2,500+ hours of movies, TV shows, music and podcasts

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today became the first airline to offer Canadian Audible Original Audiobooks and Podcasts and more in its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, further expanding its award-winning product offering. Through premium and dynamic audio storytelling, Audible provides Air Canada's customers immersive, relaxing entertainment during their travel journey onboard. The collaboration marks Air Canada's latest investment in providing unparalleled IFE content for its global customers.

Air Canada today became the first airline to offer Canadian Audible Original Audiobooks and Podcasts and more in its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We're thrilled to announce Audible as the latest global brand to work with Air Canada as we continue to expand the in-flight entertainment choices we offer our customers. Entertainment is an important part of the in-flight experience, and with a growing interest in audio stories, the addition of inspiring and engaging articles and interviews in audio format complements the diverse range of content available in our unparalleled in-flight programming," said John Moody, Managing Director, Product Design at Air Canada.

"Audible is committed to creating exceptional listening experiences for its customers around the world – including as they travel for pleasure or business," said Georgia Knox, Canada Country Manager at Audible. "Through our collaboration with Air Canada, we're able to inspire, entertain and inform more listeners than ever before on their journeys. Travellers will have access to an extensive list of content including a selection of Canadian Audible Originals that we develop with up-and-coming talent and some of the country's biggest names."

The collaboration adds a starting point of 160 hours of Audible Original Audiobook and Podcast content to the airline's existing 2,500+ hours of IFE, which includes 420+ movies, 1,000+TV episodes, 130+ albums, podcasts and more. This exciting range of new Audible programming now available on-board Air Canada's IFE-equipped aircraft has something for everyone, spanning Sports, True Crime, Family, Wellness, Action & Adventure, Comedy, and more. The catalogue features a wide range of Canadian content in both English and French, with highlights including, Sidney Crosby: The Rookie Year; Seven Truths; Women Talking; Roudoudous en laponie; Main-Basse sur le monde; and more, with new titles to come. Audible is also offering Air Canada customers two free months of membership, so they can enjoy their new favourites at home or on their next trip.

Air Canada's partnership with Audible follows the airline's recent expansions to its in-flight entertainment options with critically acclaimed original programs and family fun content. In May, Air Canada launched free text-base messaging for all Aeroplan members worldwide on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across Air Canada's fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express. Last November, Air Canada became the only Canadian carrier to offer live Canadian TV featuring English and French channels, giving customers the ability to cheer on their favourite sports teams by watching global sporting events in real time, as well as live news onboard equipped flights.

Air Canada's product excellence was recognized with several prestigious awards this year. This included being named the World's Most Family Friendly Airline by Skytrax, and Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment by Global Traveler for the fifth consecutive year. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) also awarded Air Canada the Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America, as well as its coveted Five Star Global Airline Award based on customer feedback for the fifth time in six years.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About Audible

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ: AMZN), is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.ca content includes more than 750k audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 10 localized services designed for customers for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members consume nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

