MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada has been recognized as the world's most family friendly airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards presented at the Paris Air Show. The carrier was also named the Best Airline in Canada, its employees won for Best Airline Staff in Canada, and Air Canada Rouge was declared the Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada.

Air Canada has been recognized as the world’s most family friendly airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards presented at the Paris Air Show. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"These awards recognize Air Canada's industry leadership in Canada and the world. But the real winners are our employees, who work very hard every day taking care of our customers and delivering them safely to their destinations. I thank our employees for their dedication, and I also thank our customers for acknowledging their work by participating in the 2023 Skytrax awards survey, which garnered more than 20 million submissions worldwide," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

Among the awards given to Air Canada at the ceremony was a new global award for family friendly travel. Skytrax cited Air Canada's work in family seating policies, dedicated family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children's meals, children's amenities / toys / activity packs, child specific onboard entertainment, free checked luggage and policies for carrycot / pushchairs, and the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with the inaugural Skytrax award for Most Family Friendly Airline. Air Canada takes pride in connecting family and loved ones through travel where celebrations and life-long memories are made. We're continuing to introduce still more family-focused initiatives through our onboard products, services and Aeroplan Family Sharing, and we look forward to welcoming even more families onboard throughout our global network," said Mr. Rousseau.

About the Skytrax World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry". The online customer survey operated from September 2022 to May 2023, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

