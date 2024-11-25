MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada has been named the World's Leading Airline to North America at the World Travel Awards, reflecting the airline's ongoing commitment to excellence.

Air Canada has been named the World’s Leading Airline to North America at the World Travel Awards, reflecting the airline’s ongoing commitment to excellence. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are delighted that the travel trade have acknowledged Air Canada's international excellence by voting for us at the World Travel Awards. I thank our more than 39,000 dedicated employees who transport customers safely and deliver customer service excellence globally every day. I also extend my appreciation to our loyal customers for their continued support and trust," said Lisa M. Pierce, Air Canada's Vice President of Global Sales and Air Canada Vacations.

Star Alliance, of which Air Canada is a founding member, was also honoured as the World's Leading Airline Alliance at the ceremony in Madeira, Portugal.

The World Travel Awards aims to recognise and celebrate excellence across various sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Winners are determined based on a worldwide poll involving qualified executives in the travel sector, alongside consumer travel buyers.

This recognition is the latest in a series of global awards received by Air Canada for its industry-leading products and services this year, which include:

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]