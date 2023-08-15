The Trazees are selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com with an audience in the 25-40 age demographic

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Trazee Awards as North America's favourite airline for 2023.

"Travel connects people, families, cultures and communities, and Air Canada is thrilled to be recognized again by this important and discerning demographic as their favourite airline in North America. We're continuing to introduce more product and service upgrades in lounges, food, beverages, onboard entertainment and digital options to offer additional comfort and convenience across Air Canada's travel journey. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard across our global network," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, and President of Aeroplan at Air Canada.

This Trazee Award builds on Air Canada's recent recognition as the World's Most Family Friendly Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Other honours received by the airline this year include:

Best Airline in Canada from Skytrax World Airline Awards

from Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Airline Staff in Canada from Skytrax World Airline Awards

from Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada (Air Canada Rouge) from Skytrax World Airline Awards

(Air Canada Rouge) from Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fifth consecutive year from Global Traveler

Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Airline Program of the Year, Best Promotion and Best Redemption Ability for Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program from the Freddie Awards

One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® for the sixth consecutive year

One of " Montreal's Top Employers" for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10th consecutive year

Top Employers" for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10th consecutive year One of Canada's Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year

Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year Winner of the 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams Award for Forward-Thinking HR Programs

About trazeetravel.com

trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after under-40 traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazeetravel.com conducted a survey of its readers with open-ended questions for the best in many categories important to the millennial travel market (under 40 years of age). Only those questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions completed were counted. Those with less than 50 percent answered were discarded. Employees of the magazine or individuals associated with the travel industry were not allowed to participate.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

