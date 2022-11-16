MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2022, and as a company which provides excellent employment opportunities at local and international levels.

"As a global carrier, we believe that creating a workplace culture that supports employee fulfillment, growth and development helps us attract and retain the best talent in Canada and globally. Air Canada continues to hire in various positions as it implements its strategic plan in restoring its international network, products and services, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the world's best employers for the third consecutive year," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

According to Forbes, selection of the World's Best Employers 2022 is based on independent surveys by market research group Statistica of roughly 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits. Over one million data points were analyzed.

The Forbes award is the most recent recognition Air Canada has received for human resources, corporate culture and employee engagement in 2022, which include:

One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

One of Canada's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes

One of Montreal Top Employers 2022 by Mediacorp (for the ninth consecutive year)

Payworks Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2022

People interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada may find more information here . Additional information about Air Canada's people and programs is available in its Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net-zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

