Airline recognized for its variety of paid internships and professional development opportunities

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2025 by Mediacorp. This respected award reflects the company's commitment to creating opportunities for young people to flourish and establish themselves as the leaders of tomorrow.

Air Canada offers paid internship programs in a variety of disciplines with numerous professional development opportunities, including access to a range of online learning videos.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People again this year. This award in particular fills us all with immense pride. We aim to offer a work environment and learning opportunities where everybody can thrive and become a future leader in this dynamic industry," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

About the Top Employer Awards

Each employer was evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers based on the programs they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and the availability of co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, career management programs, such as initiatives that can help younger workers advance more quickly within the organization.

