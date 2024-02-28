MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada has filed its Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular. The documents are publicly available on Air Canada's website at aircanada.com/investors and filed on sedarplus.com.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The circular contains information for shareholders related to the airline's annual meeting scheduled for March 28, 2024. Among the matters on which shareholders will vote are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, amendments to Air Canada's long-term incentive plan and having a say on executive compensation. All board members elected at the 2023 Annual Meeting are standing for re-election.

Shareholders will find in the circular information about the airline's sustainability programs, notably its plan to achieve its 2050 ambition of net carbon neutrality, initiatives to ensure privacy and cybersecurity, and to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. There is also additional information, new this year, about its accelerated accessibility programs.

Annual Meeting

Air Canada's meeting will be conducted via live webcast available at https://aircanada.com/AGM, which will enable shareholders to submit questions in real time. Among the shareholder proposals to be considered is whether Air Canada should resume its pre-pandemic practice of conducting its annual meetings in-person. Air Canada has taken no position on this resolution.

Air Canada is using notice-and-access to deliver the meeting materials to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website, the website of our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/AC, and SEDAR+. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular, and in the notice of availability of meeting materials which will be mailed to shareholders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media-

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]