Air Canada to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) to its corporate customers; carbon offsets also available for purchase

Deloitte Canada is the first participant to join program

Airline acting on its long-term goal to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that Deloitte Canada will be the first corporate customer to participate in its new LEAVE LESS Travel Program, which offers corporate customers effective options to offset or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel and reduce their carbon footprint.

Corporate customers can now purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), carbon offsets or a combination of both. The LEAVE LESS Travel Program is one of the many comprehensive initiatives being implemented as part of Air Canada's Climate Action Plan and an additional step towards achieving the airline's long-term goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

"Building a long-term sustainable aviation industry requires a collective effort and companies will play a key role in building greener and more sustainable air travel. We are pleased to see that customers, such as Deloitte, are taking concrete actions by supporting and contributing to innovative solutions," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"Air Canada has made sustainability a core component of its business decisions. This initiative allows our corporate customers to offset or reduce the GHG emissions associated with their business travel and empowers their employees to make sustainable choices. With this, companies work towards their sustainability goals while they partner with us to advance decarbonization in the airline industry. Our new, industry-leading LEAVE LESS Travel Program shows our strong and ongoing commitment to transition to low carbon alternatives. It represents a meaningful step forward into reaching our ambitions to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050."

"Deloitte is steadfast in its commitments to address climate change by driving environmentally responsible choices within our organisation and beyond," said Anthony Viel, CEO at Deloitte Canada. "Our people and our clients know that stakeholders, customers, investors and shareholders desire more sustainable business strategies and we recognise the important role Canadian businesses collectively play in leading the commitment to transition to a low-carbon economy. We are thrilled to be the first company to jump on board this corporate program to accelerate adoption of a fuel source that can dramatically reduce emissions from aviation. By collaborating with Air Canada to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel, we hope that we can inspire and help others contribute to a thriving Canada and a greener world."

A Simplified, Sustainable Journey

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program allows corporate customers to choose the offering they want through a customized approach using SAF, carbon offsets, or a combination of both, through four core actions:

Calculate: Air Canada tracks and calculates the GHG emissions associated with customers' business travel.

Air tracks and calculates the GHG emissions associated with customers' business travel. Select: Customers can choose how they want to mitigate their GHG emissions associated with their business travel: SAF and/or carbon offsets.

Customers can choose how they want to mitigate their GHG emissions associated with their business travel: SAF and/or carbon offsets. Purchase :

: SAF

Air Canada purchases the required SAF volumes and to ensure the customer can claim the benefits of its investment, Air Canada will implement a SAF certification system in-line with industry-leading best practices.

Air purchases the required SAF volumes and to ensure the customer can claim the benefits of its investment, Air Canada will implement a SAF certification system in-line with industry-leading best practices.

Carbon Offset:

Air Canada facilitates the purchase of carbon offsets

Air facilitates the purchase of carbon offsets Reduce: Customer contributes to its sustainability goals

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program, supports the airline's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably goal 13: Climate Action. Through its Climate Action Plan, the airline has committed to investing $50 Million in SAF, and carbon reductions and removals.

The Air Canada LEAVE LESS Travel Program will source SAF from Neste, a leading producer of renewable fuels. In neat form and over the life cycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces GHG emissions from aircraft by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

Air Canada Climate Action Plan

Air Canada has set ambitious climate targets to realize a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) throughout its global operations by 2050. To reach this, Air Canada has set absolute midterm GHG net reduction targets by 2030 in its air and ground operations compared to its 2019 baseline and has committed to investing $50 Million in SAF, and carbon reductions and removals.

Air Canada has built a solid foundation in energy sustainability through numerous comprehensive initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. Since 2016, over 115 fuel-efficiency projects have been achieved and contributed to more than 145,000 tCO 2 e saved. Since 2016, the airline reduced more than 145,000 tCO 2 e from its air operations through fuel efficiency initiatives, including participating in eight biofuel flights with ongoing, active support for the development of SAF in Canada including working with the Government of Canada on policy development to support a Canadian-based sustainable aviation fuel industry.

In 2020 and 2019, Air Canada was recognized by Vancouver Airport Authority as the YVR Green Excellence winner for green initiatives on Sea Island including water and energy conservation, waste minimization and the Richmond Ocean Shoreline Cleanup.

Air Canada's ESG initiatives are further detailed in the airline's Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World.

