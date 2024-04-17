Air Canada Launches First-Ever Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Fan Flight, Ahead of Playoffs

As an Inaugural Premier Partner of the PWHL and Official Airline to the F irst 6 Teams, Air Canada is thrilled to support the league's biggest fans

Beloved Fan Flight program gives Canadians a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cheer on their favourite team at a live away game

Air Canada continues its commitment to championing gender equality in sports

MONTREAL, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The puck has dropped! Air Canada today announced the first Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) edition of its popular Fan Flight program, giving young fans a chance to cheer on their favourite teams in person at a game during the PHWL Finals.

"It's been an incredible first season for the PWHL, and as an Inaugural Partner to the new league, we're celebrating the amazing passion of its fans by bringing them closer to the playoff action," said Andy Shibata, Vice President at Air Canada. "Air Canada's Fan Flight is a beloved, long-running initiative, and expanding it to the PWHL demonstrates our passion for hockey and continued commitment to championing gender equality in sports."

The Air Canada Fan Flight program puts hockey fans right at the heart of the action and is one of the many ways the airline continually gives back to the community.

"We're delighted that Air Canada's latest Fan Flight will give passionate PWHL fans a chance to catch a live game during the inaugural PWHL Finals," says Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations, PWHL. "This partnership showcases the tremendous impact brands can have in sports. It's been a record-breaking year for our league and we're excited that this Air Canada program further highlights the incredible achievements and potential of our athletes."

The PWHL has been smashing attendance records, with the game between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal at Scotiabank Arena on February 16 attracting a sold-out crowd of 19,285 – the best-attended women's hockey game of all time. The April 20 game at Montreal's Bell Centre, with a hockey capacity of over 21,000, is projected to set a new record after selling out in minutes.

Canadians can go to aircanada.com/fanflightpwhl and follow instructions to nominate a passionate PWHL young fan who deserves a chance to win. The online contest is open until May 3rd. Winners will enjoy complimentary airfare, accommodation, and tickets to a game during the PWHL Finals, and more surprises!

Air Canada announced its historic partnership with the PWHL last December with an inspirational ad campaign titled "We All Fly." The PWHL agreement also builds on Air Canada's prior partnerships in professional women's hockey, and in women's sports including with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), and the planned Project 8 professional women's soccer league in Canada.

For more information on taking part or winning a spot on the Air Canada PWHL Fan Flight, visit aircanada.com/fanflightpwhl.

