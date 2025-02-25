MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada was once again named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2025. It is the seventh time in 10 years Air Canada has received this recognition.

"We are very proud to be recognized again for our longstanding workplace diversity. As a global company connecting Canada to over 55 countries across the six inhabited continents, we have long subscribed to the importance of reflecting the best of Canada to our employees, customers and stakeholders," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

Air Canada continues to foster representation through numerous partnerships, its many employee-based initiatives to support workplace inclusion and belonging, and its successful outreach directly to diverse communities when recruiting:

Connecting with underrepresented communities to share aviation career opportunities.

Partnerships with Canadian organizations and specialty colleges to provide scholarship opportunities for underrepresented communities studying to be pilots and aircraft mechanics.

Establishing a robust internal governance structure that supports inclusion and belonging through all levels of the organization.

Celebrating the diversity of our workforce through Employee Resource Groups and Champions for inclusion.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers competition recognizes the nations' leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five underrepresented groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and people who self-identify within 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Employers are selected by the editors at Mediacorp based on submissions to the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

For more information on career opportunities with Air Canada please visit aircanada.com/careers. In addition to being named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2025, Air Canada has received other recent recognitions for employee relations and engagement including being named:

one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in Canada (2025) for the second consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc;

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

