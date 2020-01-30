Air Canada Is Named a Top Employer in Montreal for the Seventh Consecutive Year

"We are extremely proud to be named again as a top employer in Montreal where Air Canada has 10,000 employees, and where its global headquarters are located. As a progressive, employee-focused company, we continually invest in programs to support and engage people at work with additional opportunities to become involved in supporting local communities and causes. We see our culture as a competitive advantage which enables Air Canada to remain an exceptional place to work and to continue attracting the best people in every part of our organization," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer.

Top Montreal Employer Award

Mediacorp cited several unique employee support and engagement programs at Air Canada. These include: state-of-the-art training facilities; generous discounts and perquisites for employees and their families; programs to promote health, fitness and wellness.

Working at Air Canada

Air Canada's reputation as a top employer has made the airline a destination of choice for people seeking a challenging career. It receives 194,000 visits each month to the employment page of its website and on average there are 360 applicants per position for each vacancy filled. In 2019 alone, Air Canada has hired more than 7,000 people, including 1,700 in Montreal.

Air Canada employs close to 10,000 people in Montreal in positions ranging from C-suite executives to specialized operations.

For more information on career opportunities with Air Canada please visit aircanada.com/careers.

In addition to being named one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2020, Air Canada has received other recent recognitions for employee relations and engagement including being named:

one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in Canada (2020) for the seventh consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc;

Best Diversity Employers in 2019 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the fourth consecutive year. Air was recognized for its ongoing work to foster inclusiveness through various partnerships, its success outreaching directly to diverse communities when recruiting and other initiatives; one of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America for Fourth Consecutive Year by Achievers.

Additional information on Air Canada's Human Resources is in the "Employees" section of the 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

