Air Canada Introduces Maple Leaf Lounge Express: Another Convenient Way to Work or Relax before Flying to the U.S. from Toronto Pearson

"We are excited to welcome Air Canada and Star Alliance customers travelling to the United States in our new Maple Leaf Lounge Express. This unique space has been created to enhance the overall travel experience of our premium customers and represents a commitment to our transborder product," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product at Air Canada. "This all-new lounge is just steps from the Air Canada commuter gates, making it easy to enjoy comfort on the go before flying to the U.S. Customers will be warmly received by a premium agent, and enjoy a calm environment in which to work or relax before their Air Canada flight."

The Express lounge, just steps away from departure gates F84-F99, has seating for 50 customers. The new space features a self-serve bar, offering a wide selection of beverages, including Canadian wines and Lavazza specialty coffee and a selection of light snacks. Business travellers planning to work on site may also take advantage of complimentary Wi-Fi.

A new commuter facility was recently opened at Toronto Pearson Terminal 1 to provide additional access and to better service commuter narrow body aircraft flying to the United States. This new commuter facility was developed by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and improves airport efficiencies within the new Terminal 1 building. The new Maple Leaf Lounge Express further enhances the customer experience in this gate area.

As a leading global carrier, Air Canada offers eligible customers access to 23 Maple Leaf Lounges worldwide including 17 at Canadian airports, plus the Signature Suite at Toronto Pearson global hub featuring 5-star dining. Customers travelling abroad may also enjoy lounges at New York-LaGuardia, New York-Newark, Los Angeles, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris. More information about Air Canada's award-winning Maple Leaf Lounges is here.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2018 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

