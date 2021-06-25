Customers can easily and securely submit test and vaccination details, using Amadeus technology

MONTREAL, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Canada is launching a trial of a new digital solution available through its mobile app for customers to securely scan, upload and verify their COVID-19 test results. This feature will help travellers conveniently validate compliance with government health travel requirements prior to arriving at the airport. Air Canada has developed its new solution with the support of Amadeus, one of the world's leading travel technology companies. Initially available beginning June 29 for flights from Frankfurt to Toronto and Montreal, the airline plans to roll-out the solution across its network later this summer pending results of the trial and introduce new capabilities so that customers can also pre-validate proofs of vaccination.

"As travel resumes around the world, we're proud to do our part to support government health protocols that protect passengers and safeguard local communities. Once fully rolled out, this new function from Amadeus will make it easy for customers to securely submit their COVID-19 test results and records of vaccination for review ahead of their flights. Pre-validation of those documents will streamline the airport experience, one of many ways Air Canada is focused on elevating the customer journey with touchless travel services," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce. "This new service complements our Covid Information Hub featuring detailed information on travel requirements and testing at aircanada.com/covid19."

For the Frankfurt departure trial beginning June 29, 2021, the new mobile solution will accept COVID-19 PCR test results from Centogene Labs in Germany. The use of the new function by customers is optional. For users:

There is no requirement to download an application, as a link to submit documents will appear on the Air Canada mobile app or mobile website during check-in





Within 24 hours of departure, customers checking-in on mobile can securely submit their test results by scanning a QR code of the Centogene lab test result.





Customers will then receive a message verifying the test that will enable them to pass through the airport and board their flight without any further requirement to demonstrate the validity of their health documents





Customers must bring and retain their original documents for the duration of their journey.

The new feature is based on Amadeus Traveler ID, which automates document verification for travelers in order to minimise queues. Capabilities to manage test results from other labs and also vaccination records will be introduced. To further assist customers, the new solution also provides information about the government health entry requirements of the destination country. It is designed to be compatible with other health passport applications currently under development around the world.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

