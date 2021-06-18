Strategic rebuild of Air Canada's global network begins with focus on leisure, and visiting friends and family traffic

MONTREAL, June 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada operated today its first non-stop service between Montreal and Cairo, serving the large Egyptian community established in Montreal and throughout North America, and providing an additional gateway to Africa.

"Air Canada is pleased to offer its first scheduled flights to Egypt. We are strategically rebuilding our international network by adding new routes that support leisure and visiting friends and family travel. With few non-stop options to Egypt from North America, we see opportunities to launch new non-stop flights to Cairo from Montreal where there is an established Egyptian community. We have also built convenient connections to and from our Cairo flights from across Canada and the US at our Montreal hub. This new route shows our commitment to rebuild our international network and our Montreal hub, which have been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management.

Air Canada is offering three flights per week on a 255-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner featuring a choice of three cabins of service: Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan miles through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits, where available. Our Maple Leaf Lounge located at the domestic gates in Montreal-Trudeau will reopen on June 23, providing access to eligible customers on domestic and international flights.

Flight schedule from Montreal-Cairo:

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC74 Montreal 17:50 Cairo 10:15 +1 day Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday AC75 Cairo 12:00 Montreal 17:00 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

* The schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Flights are timed to optimize connectivity across Air Canada's network and an expanded codeshare cooperation with Star Alliance partner Egyptair will also allow Air Canada customers to conveniently connect to several points in Egypt (Aswan, Hurghada, Luxor and Sharm El Sheikh), Bahrain and Jordan (Amman).

Air Canada's new refund policy allows you to book with confidence, offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

