MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada's inaugural flight from Montreal departed yesterday evening and arrived this morning in Porto, Portugal.

"We are delighted to be returning to Porto, marking our newest Europe route this summer and second destination in Portugal," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo. "We design routes like this one to appeal to our customers throughout our North American network, with convenient travel options at our Montreal hub. A world heritage city and gateway to Portugal's northern region, Porto offers an array of history, culture, outdoor adventures, and gastronomic experiences. Whether customers are visiting friends, family or exploring Southern Europe, we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard our Portugal flights."

Porto is Air Canada's second destination in Portugal, complementing its existing flights from Montreal and Toronto to Lisbon. Other new Europe routes celebrated this summer include the launch of its Naples route in May and the return of the Ottawa to London LHR route in April. This week, Air Canada will also be inaugurating its Toronto to Prague route and, at the end of June, its Montreal to Edinburgh route.

Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC928 Montreal 21:50 Porto 9:20 +1 day Mon, Wed, Sat June 4 to Aug. 28 AC929 Porto 11:20 Montreal 13:45 Tues, Thu, Sun June 5 to Aug. 26

The Porto flights will be operated on Air Canada's Airbus 330-300. Customers can choose from three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class, offering customers superior comfort and convenience in an exclusive cabin, with spacious lie-flat seating, personalized service, fine cuisine, extra baggage allowance and access to priority airport services.

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

