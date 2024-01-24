• Air Canada recognized for its innovative and forward-thinking programs for young workers

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top employers for young people in Canada in 2024, the first time the airline has received this recognition. This honour, awarded by Mediacorp Canada Inc., celebrates the nation's leading organizations for their commitment to developing and nurturing young professionals. through innovative and forward-thinking programs for young workers, including mentorship, training, career opportunities, and social responsibility.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top employer for young people in Canada," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada. "Air Canada has long been recognized for creating a positive work environment that supports employee development and fulfillment. As we continue implementing our global business strategies, fostering the next generation of people and talent remains a key priority, and we are proud to offer leading programs and opportunities to support their career growth."

Each employer was evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers based on the programs they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and the availability of co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, career management programs, such as initiatives that can help younger workers advance more quickly within the organization.

Air Canada was selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2024 based on several criteria, including:

Paid internships across a variety of disciplines (engineering, marketing, business.

Offering a buddy system to help young professionals integrate into the organization, as well as numerous professional development opportunities.

Air Canada has recently been honoured with a series of awards for its people, culture and HR programs. Other recognitions include:

One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the sixth consecutive year

One of Montreal's Top Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10th consecutive year

Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year Winner of the 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams Award for Forward-Thinking HR Programs

Individuals interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada can learn more about opportunities here.

