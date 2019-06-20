Air Canada Enhances its Award-Winning In-Flight Entertainment by Partnering with Crave and Stingray

Now, customers flying on Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge can enjoy premium Crave content including Vida and The Girlfriend Experience from STARZ, SHOWTIME's Billions , Ray Donovan , and The Affair , the Crave original comedy Letterkenny and Comedy Central's Broad City . From Stingray comes a wider range of music content, including concert and music documentaries, music video playlists, artist interviews, award show coverage and introducing Stingray Ambiance, featuring videos of gorgeous destinations set to soothing soundtracks to encourage relaxation. On Air Canada mainline, Stingray audio content will be available in a variety of genres, including pop, country, hip-hop and wellness. As a special introductory offer, Air Canada customers can take advantage of a free three-month trial of Stingray Music, using promotional code AirCanada at www.stingray.com/promo until the end of September.

"Recently, Air Canada was voted the Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment by readers of Global Traveler yet Air Canada's commitment to service excellence demands that we continually elevate the customer experience. For this reason, we are pleased to announce new partnerships with Crave and Stingray that will significantly enrich our video and music offerings. Air Canada will be the only carrier to offer full seasons of Crave programming, while music lovers will be able to enjoy a much wider array of songs and genres from top artists through Stingray," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President of Product at Air Canada.

"Additionally, Air Canada is significantly boosting the selection of movies and television shows it currently offers on its newest mainline wide-body and narrow-body aircraft types. These upgrades will give customers, including those on our longest flights, greater choice than ever before, with access to full season boxsets of shows such as How I Met Your Mother, full collections of movie franchises including Harry Potter and the Matrix, more new releases from Disney and expanded content from HBO. To help customers select and manage their entertainment options, we are also progressively introducing a new user interface that will be easier to navigate and available in 15 languages."

Later this year, increased content will also come to Air Canada's Airbus A330 fleet with the addition of upgraded servers.

Fun facts about Air Canada's In-Flight Entertainment System:

To consume all the in-flight entertainment on board Air Canada in June, customers would have to fly Toronto to Hong Kong 72 times or around the world 22.5 times

At over 4 hours, the longest movie we have onboard is Cleopatra (1963)

The most watched movie of the year thus far is Bohemian Rhapsody.

