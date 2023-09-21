MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada's continued commitment to excellence was recognized with a Five Star Global Airline Award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) 2024 Awards Ceremony held last night in Long Beach, California. It is the fifth time in six years the airline has been awarded an APEX Five Star rating which is based on customer feedback.

"On behalf of the more than 36,000 employees at Air Canada, we thank our customers and APEX for recognizing us with a Five Star Global Airline award. We have made significant investments in our digital, lounge and in-flight products and services, and we are delighted to welcome our customers onboard with an elevated level of comfort and convenience as they connect with families and friends, explore new cultures or continue to build businesses across Canada and our global network," said Mark Nasr, Air Canada's Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital and President of Aeroplan.

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards, formerly APEX Official Airline Ratings™, were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. For the 2024 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Air Canada's 2024 APEX Five Star Award is the latest in a series of awards received by Air Canada for its industry-leading products and services this year, which include:

Best Airline in Canada from Skytrax World Airline Awards

from Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Airline Staff in Canada from Skytrax World Airline Awards

from Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada (Air Canada Rouge) from Skytrax World Airline Awards

(Air Canada Rouge) from Skytrax World Airline Awards Favorite Airline in North America (Fifth Consecutive Year) from the Trazee Awards

(Fifth Consecutive Year) from the Trazee Awards Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fifth consecutive year from Global Traveler

Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Airline Program of the Year, Best Promotion and Best Redemption Ability for Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program from the Freddie Awards

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

