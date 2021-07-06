Resumption of year-round service between Calgary and Frankfurt

MONTREAL, July 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today unveiled additional details of its planned international schedule for this summer, which includes the resumption of 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its hubs. The airline is resuming its service between Calgary and Frankfurt, as of August 1, up to four times weekly, and is also offering for the first time a unique non-stop service from Montreal to Cairo, Egypt, three times weekly.

"As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier to connect Canada to the world, while also developing additional markets and targeting new opportunities. Canadians are eager to travel again, and we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends. With vaccination rates globally increasing and our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, Air Canada has your health and safety as its top priority," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are pleased to restart our non-stop service between Calgary and Frankfurt, a key European market for our customers in Western Canada. This route will operate all year long, connecting Calgary to the world via the global hub of our trans Atlantic joint venture partner, Lufthansa, in Frankfurt. We are also considering additional routes as restrictions continue to loosen," Mr. Galardo added.

International flight schedule for Summer 2021

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary-Frankfurt Up to 4x weekly August 1, 2021 Toronto-Vienna 3x weekly July 21, 2021 Toronto-Dublin 3x weekly August 1, 2021 Toronto-Paris Up to 5x weekly August 2, 2021 Toronto-Zurich 4x weekly August 3, 2021 Montreal-Geneva 3x weekly July 22, 2021 Montreal-Tel Aviv 2x weekly August 1, 2021 Montreal-London Up to 4x weekly August 3, 2021

On top of these upcoming service resumptions, Air Canada has already resumed flights to Greece, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Morocco and will increase frequencies in some of these destinations as of August.

Resumed routes

Route Frequency Toronto-Athens Up to 5x weekly in August Toronto-Dubai 3x weekly Toronto-Rome Up to 4x weekly Toronto-Lisbon Up to 3x weekly Montreal-Athens Up to 5x weekly in August Montreal-Casablanca Up to 5x weekly in August Montreal-Rome Up to 3x weekly Montreal-Lisbon 2x weekly Vancouver-London Up to daily in August

Air Canada also recently launched its first and unique non-stop service to Cairo from its Montreal hub, three times weekly, serving the large Egyptian community established in Montreal and throughout North America. This new route provides a direct gateway to Africa and offers convenient connectivity throughout Canada and the U.S. from across Air Canada's network.

The airline continues to operate to several other destinations including: Brussels, Bogotá, Doha, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Click here for the full schedule.

Note that Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. For the most current information, please visit our Information Hub.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits, where available.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

