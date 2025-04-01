Four weekly flights linking Canada's capital city to the UK's largest airport and international gateway

MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada marked the resumption of its international flights linking Canada's capital city with the United Kingdom's largest airport and international gateway. A celebration in Ottawa was attended by airline representatives and stakeholders prior to the departure of AC888 from Ottawa to London Heathrow onboard the airline's flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

"We are thrilled to resume our Ottawa trans-Atlantic services linking Canada's capital city and London Heathrow, home to one of the world's most iconic travel destinations and international gateways. With the wide array of connections available at Heathrow throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and more, Air Canada's Ottawa-Heathrow flights offer easy international flight options to and from Canada's National Capital region. We are proud to support international business and corporate travel, tourism, people visiting friends and family, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue & Network Planning and President, Cargo.

"Strengthening our global connections is more important than ever," said The Honorable Stan Cho, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Air Canada's revival of direct flights between London, UK and Ottawa reinforces our ties with a valued international partner and marks a new chapter in connecting two vibrant capitals, offering endless opportunities for international travelers to explore Ontario's world-class tourism, rich and diverse culture and dynamic attractions."

"I'm delighted to see the resumption of direct non-stop service between Ottawa and London Heathrow. I know how important this is to Ottawa residents, including business owners and members of the tourism and hospitality industry," said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa. "This connection will contribute to our local economy and enhance opportunities for tourism, events, and business development. Thanks to Air Canada, the Ottawa International Airport Authority, and Ottawa Tourism for their hard work in making this happen. I'm looking forward to welcoming the first passengers to Ottawa."

"The return of non-stop flights between Ottawa and London Heathrow is a game-changer for our region. This vital air link strengthens economic ties, fosters tourism, and reinforces Ottawa-Gatineau's connection to European markets and beyond," said Susan Margles, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

"The return of Air Canada's direct flight between London Heathrow and Ottawa is a vital step in getting us closer to our top overseas market and a gateway to the world," says Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "Heathrow's status as a global hub means more travelers from all continents can access Ottawa more seamlessly to visit friends and family, attend a conference or sporting event, or experience our cultural gems and easy access to world-renowned Canadian nature. This route is a strong vote of confidence from Air Canada, and we are committed to maximizing this opportunity to showcase Canada's capital on the world stage. We are grateful to our partners at Air Canada and the Ottawa International Airport Authority for making this possible."

Air Canada's Ottawa-London Heathrow schedule

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of operation AC888 Ottawa (YOW) London Heathrow (LHR) 18:55 6:30+1 day Monday, Wednesday,

Thursday, Saturday AC889 London Heathrow (LHR) Ottawa (YOW) 12:40 15:10 Monday, Wednesday,

Thursday, Saturday

In addition to its London Heathrow route, Air Canada will operate over 450 weekly flights to and from Ottawa this summer across a range of regional, domestic, international and transborder flights.

