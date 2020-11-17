"Canadians from across the country have shown remarkable resilience, solidarity and generosity in the face of COVID-19 and we were inspired hearing stories of people who dedicated their time and energy to caring for others, making a memorable impact on other people's lives. We are proud to launch this campaign with our Gift of Travel video featuring heartwarming stories of community heroes and share the gift of travel through a message of hope and optimism from our employees as we all look forward to brighter days ahead," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer at Air Canada. "We are also proud to continue our long-standing effort through the Air Canada Foundation in supporting communities through its inaugural Gift of Travel auction and the annual Aeroplan Matching Campaign."

The Gift of Travel campaign will also feature upcoming stories on Air Canada's social media platforms about the inspirational work Air Canada employees have undertaken to make a difference in their own communities.

Gift of Travel Auction

On December 1, the Air Canada Foundation will launch its first ever online Gift of Travel Auction, featuring an array of over a hundred unique aviation items including special travel-related experiences such as the opportunity to own pieces of aviation history, fly one an aircraft simulator, own a one-of-a-kind kids' ride-on airplane, enjoy a private dinner event with one of Air Canada's celebrated Canadian Chefs among several other memorable items and experiences.

100% of the proceeds from the Gift of Travel Auction will be distributed by the Air Canada Foundation to Canadian charitable organizations focused on the health and wellness of children and youth.

Matching Campaign Week

In addition to the Gift of Travel Auction, the annual Aeroplan Matching Campaign week supporting the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program, returns this year. Through this campaign, Aeroplan members can give the gift of health by connecting sick children to the medical care they need away from home.

From December 7 to December 13, 2020, members who donate Aeroplan points to the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program will double the impact of their contribution with all points donated to be matched, up to 500,000 points. For more information on the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program and its impact, visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.

Gift of Travel Flight Pass

Air Canada's customers have shared their aspirations to travel, and the new Gift of Travel Flight Pass offers travel to one of six geographic zones anytime until April 2022 with the utmost flexibility. The Gift of Travel Flight Pass may also be purchased for gift-giving. Learn more here: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/flight-pass/giftoftravel.html.

Air Canada's range of travel products, booking flexibility and the Air Canada CleanCare+ industry-leading, biosafety standards and preventative measures across all operations means customers can always book and travel Air Canada with confidence.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which donates Aeroplan Miles to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need but which are unavailable locally. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge customers to donate loose change of all denominations aboard flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please visit aircanada.com/foundation or its 2019 Impact Report.

