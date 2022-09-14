Airline awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) certificate

In 2021, Air Canada Cargo safely transported over 11,500 different animal shipments across its network

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has become the first airline to be re-certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the safe transport of live animals by Air Canada Cargo. IATA awarded Air Canada Cargo with the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) recertification following successful completion of the verification process.

"We are very proud to be recognized for our work in operating to the highest global standards for the worldwide transport of all live animals, and being the first airline to be re-certificated continues to position Air Canada Cargo as an industry leader. Every year, we expertly and safely handle thousands of complex shipments, from rescued dogs, endangered animals transported in conservaton efforts, and of course family pets. Air Canada Cargo's dedicated employees handling animals are specially-trained, and I thank them for their diligence in treating all animals as precious cargo while in our care," said Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

Air Canada was the first airline to receive the CEIV Live Animals certification in 2018, a standardized global certification program to improve and reinforce the safety and welfare of animals travelling by air.

As part of the recertification process, a thorough audit was conducted by IATA's specialists, who reviewed Air Canada Cargo's live animal transport policies and procedures. Compliance with the IATA Live Animal Regulations (LAR) was fully reviewed as was compliance with protocols like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

