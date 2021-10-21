New seasonal service to Vancouver and Calgary begins May 2022

Air Canada continues to increase its presence in Quebec City

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is pleased to announce today two new seasonal services departing from Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec City: Vancouver and Calgary. Flights to Vancouver will start on May 20, 2022, with up to three flights a week and service to Calgary will debut on May 21, 2022, offering up to four weekly flights. These new routes will be operated by Air Canada Rouge on an Airbus A319, featuring Premium Rouge and Economy services, product enhancements including upgraded streaming entertainment and options to purchase high-speed wi-fi.

Services to Vancouver and Calgary are in addition to two other new routes already announced back in July to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, starting November 19 and December 17, respectively, and to the increased frequency to Punta Cana and Cancun as of December 20. Also, Air Canada's capacity to Montreal and Toronto from Quebec City will be returning to 2019 levels by next summer, with eight and five daily flights, respectively.

"This is really exciting news for Quebec City and we are happy to offer new popular destinations to Quebecers who we know love to travel," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "New services to Vancouver and Calgary will meet the growing demand from the Quebec City market for travel to Western Canada while at the same time allowing tourists from Western Canada to discover and enjoy Quebec City, one of the most famous destinations in the country, with its important cultural and historic sites and lovely landscapes along the St-Lawrence River in Charlevoix. This increased presence and convenient and diversified schedule also demonstrates our commitment to the people of the Capitale-Nationale and our desire to better serve the Jean Lesage International Airport, a long-time partner."

"This is an important announcement for the citizens of the Quebec City area. Vancouver and Calgary are popular destinations and strategic hubs for Air Canada," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). "In recent months, the airline has not only taken the decision to quickly restore pre-pandemic routes, but also added frequencies and new destinations to the schedule starting this winter and in the summer of 2022. As part of its recovery strategy, Air Canada is investing in the growth of our market. We are confident that the people of the region will respond."

"The Québec City's chamber of commerce and industry is delighted to see the resumption of flights to Quebec City and the addition of new routes to such important destinations", said Steeve Lavoie, President and CEO, Québec City's chamber of commerce and industry. "Not only does this make it easier for our businesspeople to travel abroad, but it also allows outside business travellers to land directly in Quebec City. We hope that the business community in the region will take full advantage of these new services by Air Canada and that air service to Quebec City will only grow in the years to come!"

"The addition of these two departures from Quebec City to Western Canada is excellent news for our region", said Robert Mercure, Director of Destination Québec Cité. "If Quebec City wishes to remain at the top of the list of the most popular destinations in Canada, as it did last summer, it is important to ensure that we offer far-reaching air service. We can only be delighted with these new non-stop services that will allow us to further develop the Canadian tourism market."

Flight schedule - Summer 2022

Flight From To Departure Arrival Frequency AC 1871 Quebec City Vancouver 09:45 12:20 Monday, Wednesday, Friday AC 1870 Vancouver Quebec City 13:10 21:07 AC 1873 Quebec City Calgary 10:45 13:30 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday AC 1872 Calgary Quebec City 14:30 20:43

These flights are conveniently timed for connections onward to other destinations in Canada, the US and our international network from either Vancouver or Calgary.

