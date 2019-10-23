Air Canada Announces Ratification of New 10-Year Collective Agreement by US Employees

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it had been advised by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), the union representing the airline's 700 US-based employees, that its members have ratified a new 10-year collective agreement reached July 17, 2019. The new agreement is in effect until 2029.

"We are very pleased that our US-based employees have ratified a new, 10-year collective agreement. This outcome underscores the IBT's and our employees' alignment with Air Canada's successful business strategy to continue building a sustainably profitable, global business," said Craig Landry, Executive Vice President, Operations at Air Canada. "I commend the bargaining committees and our employee colleagues for concluding this outstanding result, which provides long term stability for our US-based employees in this highly competitive and transforming industry."

The IBT represents approximately 700 Air Canada customer service representatives, concierge and premium agents, reservation agents, air cargo workers and other employees based across the United States.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

