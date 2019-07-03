Air Canada Announces Increased Capacity and Enhanced Services to Atlantic Canada

Toronto - Saint John, NB , Flights to be operated by Air Canada Rouge starting this winter

Halifax - Calgary year-round service on Air Canada starting March 1, 2020

Toronto-Charlottetown Air Canada Rouge service now year-round

Halifax - Gander additional daily flight

Moncton, Fredericton - Toronto flights now operated year-round by Air Canada Rouge

MONTREAL, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced a host of enhancements to Atlantic Canada services starting this winter. Overall capacity will increase by 8% as some routes will transfer to Air Canada Rouge, and other Air Canada Rouge and mainline services will be extended to year-round.

"Leisure travellers and business customers alike will benefit from these service enhancements which clearly demonstrate our commitment to these markets as we increase capacity on numerous routes in Atlantic Canada, which we have been serving year-round since 1942, longer than any other carrier," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. "With the introduction of Air Canada Rouge service to Saint John, NB, the extension of Rouge on Charlottetown-Toronto and the expansion of Halifax-Calgary flights to year-round service, Atlantic Canada will enjoy an improved product and convenient connections throughout Air Canada's extensive North American and global network."

"Air Canada has been a valued partner for many years," said Saint John Airport President and CEO Derrick Stanford. "Their decision to enhance YSJ's current offering with bigger aircraft will mean more capacity, business-class service and faster flight times to connection banks like Toronto, something our business passengers have come to depend on. We look forward to working together to serve the Saint John community for many years to come."

"We are very pleased with Air Canada's announcement today of Air Canada Rouge service in Charlottetown for Winter 2019/2020. These larger Air Canada Rouge jets will offer added capacity on the Charlottetown-Toronto route and is a direct response to demand in the PEI market in the winter time", said Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority. "This will result in more travel options for Islanders and those wishing to visit or do business here. The increased capacity to and from Air Canada's Toronto hub also means Islanders have more options to connect to Air Canada's extensive global network."

Beginning October 27, 2019, twice daily Saint John-Toronto flights will be operated year-round by Air Canada Rouge using an Airbus A319, replacing the Bombardier Q400s. This represents a 16% increase in available seats, while also offering an upgraded customer experience on the A319 which features Premium Rouge and Economy cabins, as well as streaming in-flight entertainment.

Air Canada operates out of four airports in New Brunswick with roughly 1,600 daily seats available for travellers. Also continuing year-round will be Air Canada Rouge service from Toronto to Moncton (three times a day) and Fredericton (twice a day), also operated by an Airbus A319, representing a 16% capacity increase through the winter season.

Charlottetown-Toronto flights operated by Air Canada Rouge in the summer will become year-round service as of December 16, 2019, with two daily flights operated with an Airbus A319. Air Canada offers nonstop flights from Charlottetown to Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

Air Canada is also adding a second daily flight between Gander, NL and Halifax during the winter season. Flights between Halifax and Gander will be operated year-round on the Bombardier Q400.

From Halifax, Air Canada mainline will operate year-round non-stop service to Calgary on an Airbus A319 beginning March 1, 2020.

Air Canada also recently inaugurated non-stop service between Montreal and Sydney, Nova Scotia, for the summer season.

All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

Air Canada in the Community

The Air Canada Foundation is active in several charitable organizations throughout Atlantic Canada, helping a variety of organizations.

In New Brunswick, the Foundation assists The Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Saint-John, the Canadian Cancer Society (Saint John), the Atlantic Wellness Community Centre and Moncton Headstart.

Nova Scotia organizations includes the IWK Foundation in Halifax, the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation in Orleans and Dreams Take Flight.

In Prince Edward Island, the Foundation is involved with the heart and stroke Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of P.E.I and The kidney Foundation of Canada.

Similarly, in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Foundation also assists the Big Brothers and Big Sister as well as The Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation, the Eating Disorder Foundation and the Easter Seals.

