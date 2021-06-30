Air Canada Announces Election of Directors Français
Jun 30, 2021, 13:50 ET
MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated May 6, 2021 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Amee Chande
|
139,562,870
|
95.45%
|
6,656,305
|
4.55%
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
139,159,060
|
95.17%
|
7,060,115
|
4.83%
|
Gary A. Doer
|
138,644,840
|
94.82%
|
7,574,335
|
5.18%
|
Rob Fyfe
|
138,923,881
|
95.01%
|
7,295,294
|
4.99%
|
Michael M. Green
|
131,072,649
|
89.64%
|
15,146,526
|
10.36%
|
Jean Marc Huot
|
137,430,296
|
93.99%
|
8,788,879
|
6.01%
|
Madeleine Paquin
|
145,829,347
|
99.73%
|
389,828
|
0.27%
|
Michael Rousseau
|
145,771,421
|
99.69%
|
447,754
|
0.31%
|
Vagn Sørensen
|
131,891,673
|
90.20%
|
14,327,502
|
9.80%
|
Kathleen Taylor
|
138,914,124
|
95.00%
|
7,305,051
|
5.00%
|
Annette Verschuren
|
145,896,093
|
99.78%
|
323,082
|
0.22%
|
Michael M. Wilson
|
138,032,886
|
94.40%
|
8,186,289
|
5.60%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.
Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com
Media Resources:
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: Contacts: [email protected],Internet: aircanada.com/media
Share this article