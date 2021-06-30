MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated May 6, 2021 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Amee Chande 139,562,870 95.45% 6,656,305 4.55% Christie J.B. Clark 139,159,060 95.17% 7,060,115 4.83% Gary A. Doer 138,644,840 94.82% 7,574,335 5.18% Rob Fyfe 138,923,881 95.01% 7,295,294 4.99% Michael M. Green 131,072,649 89.64% 15,146,526 10.36% Jean Marc Huot 137,430,296 93.99% 8,788,879 6.01% Madeleine Paquin 145,829,347 99.73% 389,828 0.27% Michael Rousseau 145,771,421 99.69% 447,754 0.31% Vagn Sørensen 131,891,673 90.20% 14,327,502 9.80% Kathleen Taylor 138,914,124 95.00% 7,305,051 5.00% Annette Verschuren 145,896,093 99.78% 323,082 0.22% Michael M. Wilson 138,032,886 94.40% 8,186,289 5.60%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.

