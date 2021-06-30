Air Canada Announces Election of Directors Français

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021  /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated May 6, 2021 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Amee Chande

139,562,870

95.45%

6,656,305

4.55%

Christie J.B. Clark

139,159,060

95.17%

7,060,115

4.83%

Gary A. Doer

138,644,840

94.82%

7,574,335

5.18%

Rob Fyfe

138,923,881

95.01%

7,295,294

4.99%

Michael M. Green

131,072,649

89.64%

15,146,526

10.36%

Jean Marc Huot

137,430,296

93.99%

8,788,879

6.01%

Madeleine Paquin

145,829,347

99.73%

389,828

0.27%

Michael Rousseau

145,771,421

99.69%

447,754

0.31%

Vagn Sørensen

131,891,673

90.20%

14,327,502

9.80%

Kathleen Taylor

138,914,124

95.00%

7,305,051

5.00%

Annette Verschuren

145,896,093

99.78%

323,082

0.22%

Michael M. Wilson

138,032,886

94.40%

8,186,289

5.60%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

