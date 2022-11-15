Bolloré Logistics to purchase 620,000 litres of SAF, enabling them to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions.

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that Bolloré Logistics has become the first Air Canada Cargo customer to join the Leave Less Travel Program, which offers corporate and cargo customers effective options to offset or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel or freight transportation, and reduce their carbon footprint. Bolloré Logistics has agreed to compensate a significant portion of its GHG emissions associated with its projected shipments with Air Canada Cargo with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) which represents a purchase of 620,000 litres in 2022. This participation in Air Canada's Leave Less Travel Program will enable Bolloré Logistics to reduce its Scope 3 GHG emissions.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bolloré Logistics as our first cargo customer to participate in Air Canada's Leave Less Travel Program. Addressing climate change in aviation requires a multifaceted approach, together with the united efforts of many stakeholders. The commitment of companies like Bolloré Logistics is a testament that environmentally-innovative business programs are mutually possible, further helping the aviation sector to build a long-term, sustainable industry," said Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"At a time when climate awareness is at the heart of the strategy of many companies, Bolloré Logistics is proud to join a program that is financing the future of low-carbon air industry. Through this initiative with our partner Air Canada, we contribute our scope 3 CO2 reduction targets and offer more sustainable transport solutions to our clients," said Patrick Lafrance, Managing Director Canada at Bolloré Logistics.

About Air Canada's Leave Less Travel Program

The Leave Less Travel Program, launched in October 2021 allows corporate and cargo customers to choose the offering they want through a customized approach using SAF, carbon offsets, or a combination of both, through four core actions. To date, five companies have signed to participate.

For cargo customers:

Calculate: Air Canada tracks and calculates the GHG emissions associated with the cargo customer's freight transportation.

Air Canada tracks and calculates the GHG emissions associated with the cargo customer's freight transportation. Select: The cargo customer can choose how they want to mitigate their GHG emissions associated with their freight transportation: SAF and/or carbon offsets.

The cargo customer can choose how they want to mitigate their GHG emissions associated with their freight transportation: SAF and/or carbon offsets. Purchase :

: SAF: Air Canada purchases the required SAF volumes and ensures the cargo customer can claim the benefits of its investment.



Carbon Offset: Air Canada facilitates the purchase of carbon offsets through CHOOOSE.

Reduce: The cargo customer contributes to their sustainability goals

The Program supports the airline's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, notably Goal 13: Climate Action. Through its Climate Action Plan, the airline has committed to investing $50 Million in SAF, and carbon reductions and removals.

Air Canada has committed to net-zero GHG emissions from all its global operations by 2050, with absolute midterm GHG net reduction targets by 2030 for both its air and ground operations compared to its 2019 baseline.

For more information about Air Canada's environmental and sustainability programs, please visit Leave Less.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Bolloré Logistics

Bolloré Logistics is a major international supply chain operator and ranks among the world's top ten transport and logistics groups with an integrated network of 603 agencies in 111 countries. Placing customers at the heart of its strategy, Bolloré Logistics is committed to designing innovative, robust and agile solutions. Through the reliable management of the entire supply chain, the company has developed a high level of resilience enabling it to control risks by securing transport plans through alternative options and to lead a continuous improvement policy over the long term while acting as an ethical and responsible player.

Bolloré Logistics' strategy is based on the respect of common values, the transfer of skills and the willingness to innovate. The company has drawn up a CSR programme together with its customers and employees called "Powering Sustainable Logistics". Based on the ISO 26000 standard for assessing stakeholders' CSR issues, the programme has four key focuses:

Ensuring ethical and responsible business practices in the value chain.

ethical and responsible business practices in the value chain. Providing sustainable supply chain solutions to customers.

sustainable supply chain solutions to customers. Acting as a committed employer for the Bolloré Logistics teams.

as a committed employer for the Bolloré Logistics teams. Strengthening relations with Bolloré Logistics' stakeholders wherever it operates.

In environmental terms, Bolloré Logistics contributes to the preservation of the planet by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality in urban areas. In 2018, Bolloré Logistics aligned its objective with the global-warming trajectory of 2°C as part of the Science-Based Targets (SBT) initiative. The company is committed to reducing the intensity of its CO2 emissions by 30% in scopes 1 and 2 by 2027 and to cutting by 30% by 2030 (relative to 2019) its Scope 3 CO2 emissions generated by the execution of transport services.

To cope with his objectives, Bolloré Logistics announced in 2021 the launch of AIRsaf, a new offer based on the use of SAF or sustainable aviation fuel to offer its customers the best eco-responsible approach to air freight by reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%. This solution, offered at cost price, relates to one-off or regular shipments made by several airline companies on all geographical routes.

Caution Regarding Third Party Information

This news release contains information obtained by Air Canada solely from Bolloré Logistics, including but not limited to, statements pertaining to the solutions, performance and opportunities presented by Bolloré Logistics. Such statements are based on representations made by Bolloré Logistics and have not been independently verified by Air Canada.

