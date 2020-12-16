Three times weekly, non-stop flights from Toronto Pearson to Doha, Qatar

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today the start of a strategic cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways allowing both airlines to expand their relationship, in conjunction with the launch of Air Canada's non-stop service between Toronto and Doha. This new agreement will provide customers access to a multitude of connections across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, through Qatar Airways' Doha hub.

"I am delighted to strengthen our relationship with Qatar Airways, one of the world's best airlines, which will allow Air Canada to better respond to shifting demand trends. As Air Canada rebuilds its global network, we are strategically developing new routes and pivoting towards markets that cater to Canada's growing multicultural population. As more of our customers resume international travel next year, this enhanced agreement will allow Canadians more convenient options to visit family and friends, as well as open-up exciting new destinations. I am especially grateful to my good friend, H.E. Akbar Al Baker, for the warm welcome he has extended Air Canada in Doha," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"I am extremely delighted with this strong relationship that Qatar Airways has with Air Canada under the pioneering leadership of my friend, Calin Rovinescu who has put Air Canada's strong brand on the world aviation map. Air Canada, one of the most successful airlines in North America, will add huge value to Qatar Airways' expanding network. Canada is a strategically important market for Qatar Airways, and this service will complement our existing four weekly service to Montreal and provide our travellers with additional options when planning travel to and from Canada. We look forward to harnessing our complementary strengths to increase choices for our thousands of passengers and enable smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

Air Canada operated its first non-stop flight between Toronto and Doha on December 15. This route will operate three times weekly onboard the carrier's state-of-the-art flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 298 seats featuring a choice of Signature, Premium Economy and Economy services.

Air Canada's flights are timed to optimize connections through both Air Canada's Toronto global hub as well as Qatar's Doha hub. Seats are available for sale now through all booking channels including aircanada.com, the Air Canada App and travel agents.

Customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight schedule from Toronto-Doha:

Route Flight # Days

operating Departure

Time Arrival

Time Additional

Info YYZ-DOH AC058 Tue, Thur, Sat 20:00 16:30

(+1 day) Begins Dec. 15

B787-9 aircraft DOH-YYZ AC059 Mon, Thur, Sat 09:00 15:25 Begins Dec. 18

B787-9 aircraft

Customers travelling are advised to check applicable websites including those of their final destination and the Government of Canada website to review any entry document or quarantine requirements, which may evolve and change without notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

