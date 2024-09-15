Air Canada and ALPA Reach Tentative Agreement on a New Four-Year Contract

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said it has reached a tentative, four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada's pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline. Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.

Air Canada logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Customers who used the airline's labour disruption goodwill policy to change their flights originally scheduled from between September 15 and 23, 2024, to another date before November 30, 2024, can change their booking back to their original flight in the same cabin at no cost, providing there is space available.

Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will continue to operate as normal and for more information customers should consult www.aircanada.com/action.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]