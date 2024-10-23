Air Canada's code added on 10 routes operated by airBaltic to Riga , Tallinn , Vilnius

airBaltic's code added on Air Canada's routes between Canada and Copenhagen , Amsterdam and Stockholm

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada and airBaltic today announced a codeshare agreement* providing customers additional, convenient travel options when flying between Canada and Europe's Baltic states.

Effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, Air Canada's marketing code will be placed on 10 routes operated by airBaltic, enabling customers to travel conveniently to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on a single ticket. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, Air Canada's marketing code will be placed on 10 routes operated by airBaltic, enabling customers to travel conveniently to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on a single ticket. The routes include the capital cities of Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia) and Tallinn (Estonia) from several European gateways, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Also effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, airBaltic's marketing code will be placed on two routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto to Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Next summer, airBaltic's marketing code will be added on Air Canada's seasonal services from Montreal to Copenhagen and Amsterdam, as well as Toronto to Stockholm.

"Air Canada is very pleased to expand its longstanding relationship with airBaltic to enable greater connectivity and customer convenience when travelling between Canada and Northern Europe. This new codeshare partnership serves the growing travel demand between Canada and the Baltic region and builds on Air Canada's global growth strategy by leveraging its extensive, non-stop network from Canada to Scandinavia and key European gateways including Amsterdam," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

"We are pleased to announce our codeshare agreement with our long-term interline partner Air Canada, providing our customers with enhanced connectivity. This new codeshare partnership will now offer both airBaltic and Air Canada travellers expanded travel options between all three Baltic capitals and Canada, with a seamless one-stop connection through other European cities. We are looking forward to successful, long-term collaboration," stated Martin Gauss, President and CEO at airBaltic.

The airlines will also be exploring benefits for each other's loyalty programme members in the future.

Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com , via Air Canada's Contact Centres, and through travel agents.

* subject to final regulatory approvals

