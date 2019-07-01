Aimia Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, July 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Loyalty and travel-focused consolidator Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announces that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 24, 2019 were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2019 in Toronto are set out below.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Aimia:



1. Thomas D. Gardner 49,947,014 61.43% 31,361,679 38.57%









2. Robert (Chris) Kreidler 50,134,684 61.66% 31,174,009 38.34%









3. William (Bill) McEwan 62,521,985 76.89% 18,786,708 23.11%









4. Philip Mittleman 73,672,904 90.61% 7,635,789 9.39%









5. Linda Kuga Pikulin 50,865,849 62.56% 30,442,844 37.44%









6. Jeremy Rabe 62,768,265 77.20% 18,540,428 22.80%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be published shortly on corp.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a loyalty and travel consolidator focused on growing earnings through its existing investments and the targeted deployment of capital in loyalty solutions and other sub-sectors of the rapidly-expanding loyalty and travel markets.

Its investments in travel loyalty include the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside AirAsia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

Aimia also operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a globally-recognized leader in full- loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment brands.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

