AIMIA CONFIRMS THE LAUNCH OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO REPURCHASE UP TO 5,906,629 SHARES

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved its previously-announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

The NCIB represents part of the Company's strategy of enhancing shareholder value and reducing the discount of its share price relative to the intrinsic value of its net assets.

Aimia has received approval to purchase for cancellation up to 5,906,629 of its common shares, or 10% of the public float of 59,066,298 common shares as at May 30, 2025, through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative Canadian trading systems (such as Alpha ATS), or by exempt offers or block purchases, during the period from June 6, 2025 to no later than June 5, 2026.

Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. Aimia may also purchase common shares for cancellation pursuant to exemption orders from applicable securities regulatory authorities, and such purchases will be at a discount to the prevailing market price. As at May 30, 2024, there were 92,815,385 issued and outstanding common shares and Aimia has repurchased and cancelled 5,835,932 of its common shares over the 12 past months out of the 7,009,622 shares that were authorized for repurchase and cancelation by the TSX during the 2024-2025 NCIB program. The weighted average price of the shares purchased was $2.61 per share. Purchases were made through the TSX and through the alternative Canadian trading systems.

The average daily trading volume on the TSX less shares purchased by Aima for the past six months was 45,495 common shares. Under TSX rules, a maximum daily purchase of 25% of this average may be made, representing 11,373 common shares. In addition, Aimia may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Aimia, in accordance with the regulations of the TSX. The common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Transactions under the NCIB will depend on future market conditions. Aimia renewed its automatic share purchase plan agreement (the Plan") with the designated broker responsible for the NCIB, to allow for the repurchase of common shares at times when Aimia ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its pre-scheduled blackout periods. The renewal of the Plan will be effective on June 6, 2025. Outside of such pre-scheduled blackout periods, Aimia retains discretion whether to make purchases under the NCIB, and to determine the timing, amount and acceptable price of any such purchases, subject at all times to applicable TSX and other regulatory requirements.

Aimia believes that the market price of its common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company, and that repurchases of common shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. Therefore, Aimia believes that it is in its best interest to proceed with this NCIB, while maintaining sufficient financial flexibility to execute on the Company's future strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects" and "expected". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions with respect to the NCIB and Aimia's repurchases thereunder, including the timing and amount of such repurchases.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]