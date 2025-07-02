AIMIA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS SHARE BUYBACKS FOR JUNE 2025

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that it repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 1,083,400 of its common shares in the month of June 2025 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB"). The total represents 1.18% of Aimia's 91,731,985 common shares outstanding as at June 30, 2025.

Aimia's NCIB is a component of the Company's strategy for enhancing shareholder value and reducing the discount of its share price relative to the intrinsic value of its net assets.

Shares repurchased in June were at a weighted-average price of $2.77 per common share for a total settlement of $2,996,163 excluding brokerage fees.

Through June 30, 2025, Aimia has repurchased and cancelled 6,669,332 common shares since it first announced its share buyback initiative on June 4, 20241.

On June 4, 2025 Aimia announced the renewal of its NCIB through June 5, 2026 with approval to purchase for cancellation up to 5,906,629 of its common shares.

Aimia believes that the market price of its common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the intrinsic value of the company, and that repurchases of common shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. Therefore, Aimia believes that it is in its best interest to proceed with this NCIB, while maintaining sufficient financial flexibility to execute on the Company's future strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.

__________________________ 1 The movement in the number of Aimia's issued and outstanding shares since the start of its NCIB in June 2024 also reflects the cancellation of 1,302,857 escrow shares and the issuance of 24,560 common shares related to the Company's acquisition of Mittleman Investment Management, LLC in June 2020.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

