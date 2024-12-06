MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The SAQ is pleased to announce that the agreement in principle reached with the union of its stores and office employees (SEMB) on November 26 has been accepted by 71% during the virtual union assemblies held on Friday, December 6.

"The acceptance of this agreement allows us to fully focus on the upcoming holiday season to provide our customers the service and experience that meet the high standards they are accustomed to", said the President and CEO of the SAQ.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to our customers, business partners, and all our employees for their patience and understanding over the past few months", concluded Mr. Farcy.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 410 stores and 423 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with more than 40,000 products from 6,000 suppliers in 79 countries. In fiscal 2023-2024, the SAQ remitted more than $2.2 billion to the Quebec government and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

Information: Laurianne Tardif, Relations médias, SAQ, 418 409-2347, [email protected]