Age of Union Announces Collaboration with Air Canada to Showcase Short Documentaries In-flight Ahead of Earth Day

MONTREAL, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Age of Union Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, has announced its collaboration with Air Canada to showcase Age of Union's series of short independent documentaries in-flight. This collaboration marks the first time Age of Union documentaries have been featured on an airline.

Age of Union's short documentaries serve to raise awareness about critical environmental challenges, while making visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems with a narrative of hope through action. Air Canada passengers can find these documentaries onboard in a newly launched environmentally focused film and TV category, "Our Planet" in the airline's in-flight entertainment system. Passengers are now able to watch The Corridor, We Are The St. Lawrence River, and CAUGHT by Age of Union.

"I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with Air Canada, marking a significant milestone for Age of Union," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "This collaboration not only amplifies our mission but also pioneers a new era of in-flight entertainment, where passengers can engage with powerful narratives of conservation, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and inspiring hope and action for the preservation of our planet."

These films are now available on the airline's in-flight entertainment system, as part of Air Canada's new awareness campaign across its in-flight entertainment system to bring visibility and combat illegal wildlife trade (IWT). In collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGIC) and involvement from Dr. Jane Goodall herself, the awareness campaign will showcase animals endangered from IWT on the airline's in-flight entertainment system welcome screens, social media and more during Earth Month.

To further support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's ongoing environment and conservation work, Aeroplan will be launching a Points Match Week beginning Earth Day, April 22-28. All points donated by Aeroplan members will be matched at 100% by Aeroplan, with all proceeds going directly to the JGIC.

Synergistically, in October 2023, Dasilva was welcomed to Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation Council of Hope , a group of highly respected and influential individuals from the fields of conservation, science, business, government, media and the arts with a shared mission for protecting our planet and perpetuating Jane's legacy as an everlasting force for good.

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

