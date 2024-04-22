Age of Union Alliance Releases First Impact Report on Global Conservation Achievements Since Launch

The non-profit alliance has partnered with 10 conservation projects located in key areas throughout the world, achieving a number of successes, including helping protect over 931,000 acres of habitat and endangered species such as eastern lowland gorillas, bald eagles, bornean orangutans and more.

MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Age of Union Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, global environmentalist, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva, has published the first Age of Union Impact Report on Earth Day showcasing the transformative impact of their collective efforts achieved since the founding of Age of Union in 2021, with a focus on 2023 results. Age of Union has invested in 10 projects globally, all focusing on boots-on-the-ground conservation and restoration work in critically endangered ecosystems. Through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking research, and grassroots initiatives, this collective dynamic is paving the way toward a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

Published today, the Age of Union Impact Report shares inspiring stories of resilience, progress, and hope. From the restoration of degraded ecosystems to the protection of endangered species such as eastern lowland gorillas, bald eagles, and Bornean orangutans, each accomplishment illustrates what we can do when we act for nature — together. Age of Union is committed to supporting global biodiversity and climate goals, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework 2030 worldwide mission to achieve 30 per cent conservation of land, sea and inland waters, and 30 per cent restoration of degraded ecosystems.

Additionally, Age of Union Alliance has produced an array of short documentaries about the changemakers behind their global conservation projects. These films have proven to possess an unparalleled capacity to evoke emotion, challenge perspectives, and serve as a catalyst for positive change on a global scale. In 2023, Age of Union released its latest short film documentary, The Corridor, in collaboration with The Forest Health Alliance and Strong Roots Congo. The film unveils a revolutionary approach to save the critically endangered eastern lowland gorilla. Congolese environmentalist Dominique Bikaba and international partners are on an ambitious mission to secure twenty-one interconnected land titles, which would establish one of the largest wildlife corridors of community-managed forests on the planet. Furthermore, the cinematic creations of Age of Union have garnered global acclaim. Dasilva co-executive produced Wildcat, which was awarded "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

"I am thrilled to announce the release of our first Age of Union Impact Report, a testament to our accomplishments safeguarding ecosystems and wildlife," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "These results reflect our core mission to take urgent action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put nature on a path to recovery for the benefit of people and the planet."

Age of Union top impact highlights:

931,000+ acres of habitat that Age of Union is helping protect with strategic support, among which 672,000+ acres that have newly come under improved and participatory conservation management.

of wildlife observed in managed habitat. 79 partnerships engaged and expanded through Age of Union's partners.

partnerships engaged and expanded through Age of Union's partners. 25+ million CAD leveraged by partners from the original Age of Union gifts.

Age of Union Conservation 2023 Impact highlights by project:

BC Parks Foundation (Canada):

741 acres designated as protected area and under management with the Katzie First Nation.

74 acres of wetland are under restoration.

Kalaweit (Indonesia):

1522+ acres of forest newly protected and under local management.

1 ultralight plane acquired, 13 km of aerial patrols, 108 kg of seeds dispersed during aerial reforestation.

Kenauk Institute (Canada) :

22,388 acres of biologically significant areas that newly benefit from 7 Participatory Management Plans (for fisheries, climate change, research, sustainable forestry, etc.)

35 articles and 23 research projects on improving conservation management and studying biological and ecological data have been produced.

Junglekeepers (Peru):

2,471 acres of Amazonian rainforest under improved conservation management and 22,300+ km patrolled by rangers.

6 visits to remote Indigenous communities, 1 land title acquisition, and 66 individuals received environmental education & technical training.

Nature Conservancy of Canada (Canada):

1483 acres designated as a protected area.

321+ acres of land restored and under improved management.

Forest Health Alliance (Democratic Republic of Congo):

621,097 acres under improvement management.

1,600+ community members with increased climate change awareness & preparedness.

116,140 acres designated for natural regeneration.

Sea Shepherd Global (West Africa):

The M/Y Age of Union vessel patrolled 15,314.255 nautical miles, covering 983,865 km² to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices in West African waters.

16 vessels were boarded and found to be engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated activities.

Kanpe (Haiti):

3,707 acres of land are being restored, reforested, and used for sustainable agroforestry

29,647 seedlings were distributed and planted.

Nature Seekers (Trinidad and Tobago):

2,600+ kg of trash collected during the annual beach clean-up

5,000+ turtle nests counted, 2,000 interactions with tagged turtles and 110 successful hatchlings from 10 new artificial hatcheries.

To read Age of Union's full Impact Report, visit the Age of Union Project Page

About Age of Union Alliance

Age of Union is a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts that solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make. Age of Union is also actively involved in environmental documentary filmmaking. The organization has produced impactful short and feature documentaries that delve into the stories of dedicated changemakers. One such production, "Wildcat," earned acclaim as the "Outstanding Nature Documentary of 2023" at the prestigious 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

For more information, please visit: AgeofUnion.com

