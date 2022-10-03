After nearly 44 years Made in Canada brand Revelle Home Fashions is closing

The Liquidation Sale is set to begin immediately

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Revelle Home Fashions, a Canadian company well known for its excellent quality bedroom linens, announced today that they will closing the company and immediately commencing a liquidation sale. The company will be liquidating through a store front open to the public at their warehouse located at 74 Wildcat Road, Toronto (East of Keele Street and South of Steeles Avenue West), their online store (revellelinens.com), and through wholesale distribution.

Revelle is a Canadian brand well known for its excellent quality and a large range of fabric styles. Their products are manufactured in Canada using the highest quality European fabrics, 100% Egyptian cottons, fine woven sateens, daring prints and high thread-count jacquard linens. The Liquidation Sale will include all newly manufactured and current collection products including duvets, duvet covers, sheet sets, pillows, quilts, blankets, and much more.

Revelle's story begins back in 1978 and was co-founded by two textile wizards – Barbara Grnak and Freddy Faust. The owners operated a retail storefront in Toronto called Featherdown Fine Linens that was located in the heart of Yorkville and a Toronto manufacturing facility, Down-Town Duvets. Revelle became a popular brand with high-end customers and has developed a reputation for fine craftsmanship, leading-edge luxury, future-forward designs, unique fabrics and exclusive styles over the past four decades.

It was not an easy decision for Barbara and Freddy to close the business. Despite their best efforts to mitigate current economic conditions including inflated prices for raw materials and higher transportation costs; ultimately, they were unable to absorb the sharp increases in rent expense.

The liquidation sale starts this week and will run until early November. At the conclusion of the liquidation sale a public auction will be held to sell off all the manufacturing equipment, store fixtures, and remaining raw materials.

