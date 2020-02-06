After 33 years Renowned Cayne's The Super Houseware Store is Going, Going, Gone

Online auction to take place for all the equipment, fixtures and remaining inventory

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Danbury Global will be hosting an online auction for all of the warehouse equipment, store fixtures, office furniture, and remaining store inventory of Cayne's The Super Houseware Store. Their approximately 55,000 sq. ft. store and warehouses, located at 112 Doncaster Avenue in Thornhill, has been a go to destination for small appliances, kitchen gadgets, and housewares for 33 years. Late last year the owner's announced their decision to wind down the store operations.

Cayne's, a store that has always been synonymous with some of the best deals in the city, is now going to sell everything at an auction where the purchasers will set the price. Everything will be sold with no reserves, meaning the highest bid wins, regardless of the price. The auction sale, which is set to open for bidding on February 10th, will end on Thursday February 13th. The auction sale will be open to the public and bidders will have an opportunity to inspect all items prior to bidding.

The auction will feature inventory of brand name housewares and appliances from Bissell, Conair, Cuisinart, Crock-Pot, Delonghi, Hamilton Beach, Honeywell, Nesco, KitchenAid, Pure Guardian, Salton, T-Fal, Wilton, Plus More. In addition to the remaining store stock the sale will also include the Cayne's delivery truck, pallet racking, floor sweepers, store fixtures, office furniture, computers and much more.

A full list of items included in the auction and more information about how to signup can be found on the auctioneer's website: www.danburyauctions.com/caynes/

Danbury Global is a recognized hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

