After 33 years in business, this audio visual equipment dealer is another casualty of COVID

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Once one of the largest suppliers of rental equipment to concert promoters, theatre operators and various production industry clients in Ontario, Ashen White Audio Visual has decided to close their doors after COVID devastated their industry and their business.

The company is set to auction off all of their equipment to the highest bidders from March 2nd to 5th. The Auction sale, which is being conducted by Danbury Global, will feature over 2,000 lots of late model new and used professional audio and visual equipment, video equipment, as well as their office furniture, trucks, and forklifts.

Auction highlights include (8) Robert Juliat Merlin & Super Korrigan followspots; over (120) Clay Paky & Martin high quality moving light fixtures; EAW and Kling & Freitag line array systems; as well as video and small audio packages. In addition to premium audio and visual equipment, the company is selling off their vehicles all of which were purchased new from 2016 to 2018.

The Auction is taking place online only and opens for bidding on Tuesday February 23rd. All of the items are located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and bidding is open to the general public. Everyone is welcome to bid provided that they pre-register through Danbury.

About Ashen White

Incorporated in 1988, Ashen White was first formed to provide audio and lighting equipment to the concert production industry. Numerous small shows and tours were undertaken during the formative years of the company in an effort to build contacts, gather information and acquire a good working stock of equipment. The company grew in the mid 1990's to become a one stop shop and help their customers access all the required equipment at one location. Ashen White provided a range of services to concert promoters, corporations, theatre operators and various other industry-related clients.

About Danbury Global

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public Auctions.

