Affordable homes open for seniors, people with disabilities in Penticton

PENTICTON, BC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Seniors and people living with disabilities now have access to 10 new affordable rental homes and five group home bed spaces in the community thanks to a partnership between the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the City of Penticton and the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.

Located at 150 Bruce Court, Bruce Court Apartments is a single-storey building featuring 10-units of affordable housing built to adaptable standards for seniors, couples and individuals living independently with disabilities.

The new development also includes a five-bed group home for people living with intellectual and physical disabilities requiring supports.

The building and site are designed for ease of accessibility and meet either adaptable or fully accessible requirements. All units feature efficient designs and durable finishes, and the building includes a shared carport for easy loading. The site has landscaped outdoor space for the residents and is located close to amenities and public transportation in Penticton.

Penticton and District Society for Community Living is the non-profit operator.

The Governments of Canada and British Columbia provided $2.5 million through the Social Infrastructure Fund.

Rental rates for the group home will be $375/month. Monthly rental rates for the affordable homes will range between $520 for a one-bedroom unit and $720 for a two-bedroom unit.

As of March, the units are fully occupied.

Quotes:

"Through the National Housing Strategy, our Government is dedicated to helping vulnerable Canadians, which is why we're proud to have invested in the Bruce Court Apartments. With the opening of this new development, more seniors and people with disabilities in Penticton, B.C., have an accessible, affordable place to call home, with on-site services that support them to keep their independence and quality of life." – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"People in Penticton, and in communities across the province, deserve housing that works for them. We are proud to be part of this partnership which is removing barriers and providing more inclusive and affordable housing for people in the community they call home." – Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Today's announcement is good news for seniors in Penticton, many of whom are on fixed incomes and will benefit from access to more affordable housing, something that's urgently needed. I'm pleased this housing is being added to the local market and I would like to see more projects like completed in the near future." – His Worship John Vassilaki, Mayor of the City of Penticton

"PDSCL is very proud of this project and for our residents to be able to age in place, in appropriate housing that will meet their future needs. Built on time and under budget it was a great collaboration with all the partners involved." – Tony Laing, CEO, Penticton and District Society for Community Living

Quick facts:

The Penticton and District Society for Community Living contributed the land to the project valued at $530,000 and provided $578,792 in equity to fund and construct the group home.

and District Society for Community Living contributed the land to the project valued at and provided in equity to fund and construct the group home. The City of Penticton provided $112,500 in municipal waivers.

provided in municipal waivers. The Government of BC is investing $7 billion to increase the availability of affordable housing for people in British Columbia and is working in partnership to build 114,000 affordable homes including market rental, non-profit, supported social housing and owner-purchase homes by 2028.

to increase the availability of affordable housing for people in and is working in partnership to build 114,000 affordable homes including market rental, non-profit, supported social housing and owner-purchase homes by 2028. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Read Homes for B.C., government's 30-point plan to address housing affordability for British Columbians: bcbudget.gov.bc.ca/2018/homesbc/2018_Homes_For_BC.pdf

View a map of all announced government-funded housing projects in B.C.: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

For a snapshot of progress on B.C.'s 10-year housing plan, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Contacts: Valérie Glazer, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819 654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604 787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Media Relations, B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 778 698-9176, Melanie.Kilpatrick@gov.bc.ca; Tracy Wells, BC Housing, 604 456-8841, twells@bchousing.org

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

