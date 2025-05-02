MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program was recognized with three prestigious Freddie Awards, including Best Program of the Year (Airline), Best Elite Program (Airline) and Best Promotion (Airline) for Aeroplan's 40th Anniversary.

"We're incredibly proud to be honoured among our peers at this year's Freddie Awards and this is especially meaningful as the culmination of our 40th Anniversary celebration," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "A special thanks to our Aeroplan members for their support, and to our loyalty team, for bringing their full energy and commitment to the membership experience every day."

The 34th annual Freddie Awards were held on April 30, 2025 in Chicago, IL. The Freddie Awards, named for the legendary Sir Freddie Laker, are widely considered to be the most prestigious awards in the travel loyalty industry. The awards recognize travel loyalty programs that demonstrate excellence in customer service, value, and innovation. This year more than 9 million votes were cast worldwide.

Aeroplan offers flight rewards to thousands of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and more than 45 partner airlines. With predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights, no carrier surcharges on Air Canada redemptions, plus features like Family Sharing, it is easier than ever to find great uses of Aeroplan points. Members also have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search for and redeem flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app, including the ability to add a stopover to an international itinerary for just 5,000 points.

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network, encompassing over 45 airlines serving about 1,400 destinations across the globe. Aeroplan members can redeem for flight rewards on any available Air Canada flight, without blackouts or restrictions, without paying cash surcharges for redemptions. To learn more about Aeroplan visit aircanada.com/aeroplan

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

