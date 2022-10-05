Members can use points to book top hotel brands worldwide with up to 30% fewer points

39 hotel brands across 11 chains to participate at launch

Another global first for Aeroplan, helping to cement its position as Canada's go-to travel rewards program for travelers—both frequent and occasional

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, today launched HotelSavers, allowing members to book stays with Aeroplan points at preferential rates at a broad range of acclaimed hotels worldwide.

Aeroplan launches HotelSavers, raising the bar for travel rewards yet again (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"When Canadians want to fly on points, they can already count on Aeroplan as Aeroplan credit card holders can redeem for Air Canada flight rewards for an average of 30% fewer points than if they used points for non-Aeroplan Canadian bank-based travel programs. However, no one has focused on delivering Canadians a great hotel rewards program – that changes today. With HotelSavers, we're now offering Aeroplan members great options to book hotels using their points – without compromising the excellent value they've come to expect. HotelSavers is yet another way we're investing to solidify Aeroplan as the go-to rewards choice for all Canadians who travel," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada.

Members get great value for their points with HotelSavers, thanks to Aeroplan's direct partnerships with hotels and exclusively negotiated redemption rates: savings in points are up to 30% versus non-HotelSavers hotels available on the member exclusive reservation platform. A simple rewards grid makes it easy to know how many points you need for stays at one of eight reward categories, ranging from economy to luxury. There are stays to suit every budget, from as few as 10,000 points per night for a standard room with no restrictions on room availability.

Taxes are always included and all Aeroplan HotelSavers properties offer an option to book a refundable rate. Some HotelSavers properties also offer non-refundable options for even fewer points. Additionally, members have the option to redeem 50/50 (points plus cash) to pay for their stays.

HotelSavers is launching with 39 world-class hotel brands for redemption, including some of the world's most coveted hotels and unique properties, including:

(Luxury) Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and others;

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and others; (Premium) Le Germain Hotels, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, Pullman, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts and others;

Le Germain Hotels, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, Pullman, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts and others; (Midscale & Economy) Coast Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Alt Hotels; Ibis and Ibis Styles;

HotelSavers offers the best member value for Aeroplan points outside of flights. In addition, borrowing from the best of Aeroplan flight redemptions, there are aspirational "sweet spots" to uncover where value on hotels is even better than the typical value per point when purchasing flights.

Examples of Canadian locations include five-star hotels like the Shangri-La Vancouver and the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, which can be booked for as little as 45,000 points and 35,000 points per night respectively; plus both the InterContinental Montreal and the Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa can be booked for as little as 25,000 points per night, all including taxes. For international locations, the Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii and the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in the Cayman Islands can be booked for as little as 75,000 points and 55,000 points per night respectively, including taxes. Members should look for the "HotelSavers" tag on properties and see the value for themselves.

"As one of the world's largest hospitality companies, we have more than 6,000 hotels and 17 brands globally to meet the needs and budgets for all types of travelers. From Holiday Inn Express to Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to InterContinental Hotels, we have a wide range of properties that allow our guests to craft the hotel experiences and rewards that work best for them. We are proud to now be able to offer Aeroplan members amazing value at many of our properties around the world through HotelSavers," said Heather Balsley, SVP Global Loyalty and Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

"We pioneered the boutique hotel concept in Canada and we are honoured to extend our famous hospitality to even more Aeroplan members as one of the select few hotel groups in the world in the HotelSavers network. As the only genuinely Canadian hotel group in our country, working with Canada's flag carrier, Air Canada, is a perfect pairing," said Christiane Germain, Co-President, Germain Hôtels.

Since relaunching in 2020, the Aeroplan program has continued to deliver world-class partnerships for its members. On top of its industry-leading, 45 airline partners for flight rewards, the program has expanded to retail partners like Starbucks and Ontario's LCBO, and additional travel partners like Uber. With HotelSavers, Aeroplan has added over 7,000 points hotels around the world to choose from, giving members even more ways than ever to redeem their Aeroplan points.

For more information, visit aircanada.com/hotelsavers.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]