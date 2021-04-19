MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On the occasion of its Annual General Meeting, Aéro Montréal will share today the many achievements of the Québec aerospace cluster in 2020. It will also take the opportunity to unveil the proposed measures developed by the Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery, a strategic committee created under the direction of its Board of Directors.

Measures adapted to the needs of the industry

In response to the biggest crisis ever to hit the aerospace industry, Aéro Montréal proposed a collective and mobilizing approach by bringing together top executives from each segment of the supply chain, the various levels of government and the financial community to create the Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery (AAR).

More than 60 people contributed to the development of concrete measures to meet the needs of the sector, stimulate the economy and create value for all Quebecers and Canadians.

Highlights

The AAR proposed measures targeting three main themes. These were submitted to the Ministry of Economy and Innovation in November 2020:

1) Accelerate sustainable innovation through:

The launch of collaborative projects related to the decarbonisation of the industry will strengthen its leadership position in the transformation towards sustainable aviation

Increasing competitiveness through advanced manufacturing

The creation of an office of expertise in aerospace innovation

2) Support company cash flow through:

Measures to support the cash flow of companies

The establishment of a growth and development fund

3) Promote market diversification by:

Making it easier to obtain export permits

Increasing Québec companies' share of Canadian defence contracts

"By favouring a concerted approach, the Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery developed a concrete and rapidly actionable plan. Thanks to the historic mobilization of our members - more than 350 in 2020 - and the support of all levels of government, we will succeed in turning this crisis into a lever to build a stronger industry. We will strengthen our national champion so that it continues to create jobs and wealth throughout Québec and the world," said Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

Government support essential for the business recovery

Around the world, many governments have chosen to support the aerospace sector by offering dedicated recovery plans that aim, among other things, to stimulate their economy and foster the development of green and sustainable innovations.

By updating the Québec Aerospace Strategy 2016-2026, in collaboration with the sector's stakeholders, the Québec government has confirmed its commitment to support the industry and protect one of the pillars of its economy.

The support of the federal government will be essential, however, to ensure the effectiveness of the AAR's proposed measures and the industry's ability to remain competitive on the world stage. The members of the Québec aerospace cluster will therefore be paying close attention to the federal government's budget update later today.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau, Aéro Montréal, 514 550-7494, [email protected]; Kaven Delarosbil, Aéro Montréal, 514-987-1584, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.aeromontreal.ca/

