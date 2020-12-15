MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's Aerospace Cluster, is proud to announce today that it has signed a partnership agreement with AICHI-NAGOYA AEROSPACE CONSORTIUM, thereby strengthening the already deep and strong relationship between Quebec and Japan. The official signing of this historic agreement took place at the International Aerospace Innovation Forum 2020.

AICHI-NAGOYA AEROSPACE CONSORTIUM, composed of local governments, supporting organizations, industries and universities, is committed to developing the aerospace industry in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, through cooperation with overseas local governments and cluster organizations where aerospace industries are concentrated.

This agreement aims to share information about our respective challenges and to identify opportunities to participate in international and local projects and programs, training, conferences and seminars, as well as cooperation opportunities among Japan and Québec companies to support the consolidation of supply chains.

"The internationalization and diversification of our companies is critical to their growth, in particular in this context of constant transformation. Our SMEs need to constantly evolve by reducing their costs and offering increasingly innovative and sustainable products," says Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal. "Japan is a leader in innovation and is a key player with whom we must establish strong and lasting relationships for the benefit of our companies and nations."

"The signing of this strategic partnership between Aéro Montréal, a major Québec government partner, and Japan's Aichi-Nagoya Aerospace Consortium, will help strengthen the Québec aerospace industry's ties with Japan. Through our network of offices abroad that is unique in the world, we are vigorously contributing to the economic development of businesses in a vital sector of the Québec economy. The Québec Government Office in Tokyo, which has been established in Japan for nearly 50 years, has been actively involved in forging this economic partnership that will benefit Québec exporters and Québec's recovery—a concrete example of the role of economic diplomacy and our presence abroad," mentions Mrs. Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region.

"After the signing of the Transpacific partnership, this agreement allows Quebec to have a much larger imprint in Japan and for Aichi-Nagoya, this is a very positive announcement and follows in the footsteps made by MHI RJ in the Montreal ecosystem," adds Mr. Osamu Izawa, Consul General of Japan in Montreal.

"We are very pleased to sign this MOU with Aéro Montréal and to build partnerships for the future of the aerospace industry in both regions. We have high hopes that exchanges between companies and universities involved in the aerospace industries in both regions will be promoted, leading to new innovations and businesses.," concludes Mr. Yasushi SASAKI, Chairman of AICHI-NAGOYA AEROSPACE CONSORTIUM.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau, Aéro Montréal, 514-550-7494, [email protected]; Kaven Delarosbil, Aéro Montréal, 514-743-2728, [email protected]

