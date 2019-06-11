Aéro Montréal names new Board of Directors Chair

Mr. Giangi has over 20 years of experience in the aerospace and high technology industry. He is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University. He has been a member of Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors since 2010.

"It is a tremendous honour and privilege for me to take over from Mr. Bédard and to pursue Aéro Montréal's mission of mobilizing all our industry stakeholders to make the Montréal aerospace cluster the most innovative in the world," says Mr. Giangi.

Aéro Montréal thanks Mr. Bédard for his extensive involvement in Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors since the cluster was created in 2006. Mr. Bédard is one of the founding members of Aéro Montréal. He contributed to the advancement of numerous strategic files and was closely involved in the development of Aéro Montréal's new 2019-2021 strategic plan. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Québec and Canada, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

For further information: Gwenaël Brisé, Aéro Montréal, 438 497-3857, gwenael.brise@aeroMontréal.ca

