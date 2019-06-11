Aéro Montréal names new Board of Directors Chair Français
Jun 11, 2019, 12:25 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Giangi, President, Rolls-Royce Canada, as Chair of its Board of Directors (BOD). Mr. Giangi was elected to the position during the Board's meeting on June 5th and succeeds Sylvain Bédard, who is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of Sonaca Montréal. Mr. Bédard had been Chair of Aéro Montréal's BOD since June 2018.
Mr. Giangi has over 20 years of experience in the aerospace and high technology industry. He is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University. He has been a member of Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors since 2010.
"It is a tremendous honour and privilege for me to take over from Mr. Bédard and to pursue Aéro Montréal's mission of mobilizing all our industry stakeholders to make the Montréal aerospace cluster the most innovative in the world," says Mr. Giangi.
Aéro Montréal thanks Mr. Bédard for his extensive involvement in Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors since the cluster was created in 2006. Mr. Bédard is one of the founding members of Aéro Montréal. He contributed to the advancement of numerous strategic files and was closely involved in the development of Aéro Montréal's new 2019-2021 strategic plan. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
About Aéro Montréal
Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.
The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Québec and Canada, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.
SOURCE Aéro Montréal
For further information: Gwenaël Brisé, Aéro Montréal, 438 497-3857, gwenael.brise@aeroMontréal.ca
