LE BOURGET, France, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, today concluded its participation in the Québec trade mission to the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. The mission was organized by Québec's Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Investissement Québec International, in partnership with Aéro Montréal and Montréal international and with the support of the Délégation générale du Québec à Paris.

An unprecedented Québec mobilization

The Québec delegation to the world's largest aerospace show included 53 companies and organizations. Held every two years, the Paris Air Show is a great opportunity for Aéro Montréal to hold a series of networking events to bring SMEs together with potential international partners and customers.

There was also plenty of good news. François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced $350 million in support of Canada's new Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT), which aims to accelerate the green industrial transformation of the aerospace sector. The show also provided an opportunity for many members of the Québec aerospace cluster to present development and expansion projects in Québec and abroad.

Strengthening international relations for Québec's ecosystem

During the show, Aéro Montréal set itself the goal of significantly strengthening its international relations. "We took advantage of this new mission to hold various networking activities and workshops focused on the importance of collaboration, internationalization and the integration of sustainable technologies into the supply chain," explained Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal. "We renewed our collaboration agreement with Aerospace Valley and strengthened our partnership with the Groupement des industries françaises aéronautiques et spatiales (GIFAS). Many meetings with our counterparts from foreign clusters and associations enabled us to present Québec's aerospace ecosystem and develop bilateral relationships that will benefit our members."

To complete this mission, Aéro Montréal is today taking part in an event organized by the European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (EACP) in conjunction with the Paris Air Show. Aéro Montréal will highlight the role of international cooperation in tackling the strategic challenges facing the ecosystem: decarbonization, cybersecurity and advanced air mobility.

Recognizing Philippe Rainville , President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal

Aéro Montréal's international dinner, supported by Canada Economic Development for Québec regions, Investissement Québec International, Fonds de solidarité FTQ and ADM Aéroports de Montréal, enabled participants to network with foreign buyers. It was also an opportunity to highlight the contribution of Mr. Philippe Rainville President and CEO of ADM. Mr. Rainville will be retiring this fall after more than six years at the helm of the organization and 15 years at the heart of the corporation. "All the members of Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors join me in underlining Phillipe Rainville's exceptional contribution to the advancement of the industry. He has provided valuable support related to the industry's strategic challenges, including sustainable aviation fuels. We wish him all the best for the future," said Ms. Lussier.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

