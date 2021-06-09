MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is very pleased to announce the appointment of the new Chair of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Steeve Lavoie, President of Bell Textron Canada ltd., was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors (Board) of Aéro Montréal for a two-year term at the Board meeting held on Wednesday, June 9. He succeeds Mr. Denis Giangi, President of Rolls-Royce Canada, whose term as Chair of the Board ended on the same date.

Mr. Lavoie joined Aero Montreal's Board of Directors in May 2019, shortly after being appointed President of Bell Textron Canada ltd. As part of his duties at Bell, he is responsible for leading all Mirabel operations with a focus on executing an integrated strategy to keep operations competitive and viable in an ever-changing global market.

"It gives me great pride to take the lead of Aéro Montréal's Board of Directors as elected President and wish to thank Mr. Denis Giangi and members of the Board for this demonstration of trust." – Steeve Lavoie, President, Bell Textron Canada ltd.

As part of the ongoing process of renewing the Board, Aéro Montréal elects to its Board, every two years, the 35 Directors from companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Steeve Lavoie as the new Chair of our Board of Directors, along with the directors who give so generously of their time and expertise to make Aéro Montréal the most innovative aerospace cluster in the world. Their extensive experience will be a valuable asset as the industry undergoes a global transformation and continues its shift towards sustainable mobility. As well, I would also like to extend my warmest thanks to Mr. Denis Giangi for his contribution and dedication. I am delighted that we will be able to continue to work alongside Mr. Giangi and benefit from his insightful advice while he remains a member of our Board" - Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

